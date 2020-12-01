Weather
UAE weather alert: Fog, rain and poor visibility possible on Tuesday

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 1, 2020 | Last updated on December 1, 2020 at 12.27 am

(KT file photo)

The weather bureau says the fog could prevail over some inland areas between 2am and 9.30am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned there is the chance of fog with deterioration of horizontal visibility on Tuesday morning.

The rest of Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over the sea, the islands and some Western coastal areas, with a probability of light rainfall.

The NCM is forecasting a top temperature of 31 degrees in inland areas.

It will be humid on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some inland areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




