UAE weather alert: Fog leads to reduced speed limits in Abu Dhabi

Filed on June 4, 2021 | Last updated on June 4, 2021 at 06.34 am

Abu Dhabi Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as thick fog engulfed some parts of the emirate, on Friday morning.

The the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal areas until 8m,” today.

The Abu Dhabi Police has also announced a reduction of speed limit on major roads to 80kmph.

According to the police speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (Tarif - Al Mirfa), Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Seih Shuaib - kizad), Maktoum bin Rashid road, Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road (Al Smeeh - Sieh Shuaib and Seih Shuaib – Seih Sedirah.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear Eastward, rather hot during daytime.

The maximum temperatures in the country is expected to be between 32 and 48°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 22-31°C.

Humid by night and Saturday morning with probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20 kmph, reaching a maximum of 30kmph, the NCM said in its forecast.

Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.