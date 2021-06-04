UAE weather alert: Fog leads to reduced speed limits in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as thick fog engulfed some parts of the emirate, on Friday morning.
The the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal areas until 8m,” today.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/LfslpRb5W4— (@NCMS_media) June 3, 2021
The Abu Dhabi Police has also announced a reduction of speed limit on major roads to 80kmph.
According to the police speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (Tarif - Al Mirfa), Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Seih Shuaib - kizad), Maktoum bin Rashid road, Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road (Al Smeeh - Sieh Shuaib and Seih Shuaib – Seih Sedirah.
# | # #— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 3, 2021
80 / ( - )#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on mohammed Bin Rashid road (Seih Shuaib - kizad)
On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear Eastward, rather hot during daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the country is expected to be between 32 and 48°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 22-31°C.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/5tma8qdA22— (@NCMS_media) June 3, 2021
Humid by night and Saturday morning with probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20 kmph, reaching a maximum of 30kmph, the NCM said in its forecast.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Fog leads to reduced speed...
Abu Dhabi Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Are you getting enough vitamin D to fight...
Health experts and researchers have reiterated that getting enough... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Food Bank distributes 27,362 tonnes of food...
The initiative was launched to distribute surplus food to those in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into...
They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer jab now available after Sinopharm shots in ...
This is for the first time Abu Dhabi is permitting mixing of Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Fog leads to reduced speed limits in Abu...
Abu Dhabi Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits... READ MORE
-
Features
WKND Special: 'Portrait is anti-selfie,' says...
Ralph Heimans on why human connection in art will continue to remain... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expat's Dh100 share wins him Dh15 million...
He will share the prize money with eight of his friends. READ MORE