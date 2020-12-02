Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather alert: Fog and mist could cause poor visibility in parts

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 2, 2020

(KT file photo)

There will also be winds of up to 35kph.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned there is a chance of fog and poor visibility between 2am and 9.30am on Wednesday morning.

The weather bureau says the fog could prevail over inland and coastal areas.

It says the rest of Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy in general, with a top temperature of 31 degrees in inland areas.

It will become humid by night and on Thursday morning, according to the NCM.

There is the probability of mist formation over some coastal and inland areas.

There will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-westerly, winds, with a speed of 15 to 25 kilometres an hour reaching 35 kph.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201015&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201019394&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 