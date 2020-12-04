UAE weather alert: Beware of fog, poor visibility, NCM says
Police reduce speed limit on key UAE road as a result of the adverse weather.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday evening urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding fog formation.
In a statement, the NCM warned about the deterioration of horizontal visibility over scattered areas of the country, from 11pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.
A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over costal and internal areas, from 01:00, until 10:00 Saturday 05/12/2020. pic.twitter.com/aXe06RhcYH— (@NCMS_media) December 4, 2020
Abu Dhabi Police were among the authorities urging caution during the fog
In a tweet, the force called on 'motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog'.
"They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Drive safely."
Abu Dhabi Police also tweeted that the speed limit had been reduced to 80kmph on the Al Ain to Abu Dhabi road during the fog.
The rest of Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the weather bureau says.
The top temperature in the country will be 31 degrees in inland areas.
It will be humid by night and on Sunday morning, with fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds.
Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Government
UAE is proud of its volunteers, says Sheikh...
Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region makes statement marking... READ MORE
-
Health
30% of Dubai residents are diabetic or pre-...
Physical inactivity and obesity emerged to be major risk factors. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Beware of fog, poor visibility,...
Police reduce speed limit on key UAE road as a result of the adverse... READ MORE
-
Education
Training session equip teachers in UAE with new...
The objective of the session was to give tips to the teachers to cope ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews