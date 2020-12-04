Weather
UAE weather alert: Beware of fog, poor visibility, NCM says

Wam/Dubai
Filed on December 4, 2020

Police reduce speed limit on key UAE road as a result of the adverse weather.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday evening urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding fog formation.

In a statement, the NCM warned about the deterioration of horizontal visibility over scattered areas of the country, from 11pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi Police were among the authorities urging caution during the fog

In a tweet, the force called on 'motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog'.

"They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Drive safely."

Abu Dhabi Police also tweeted that the speed limit had been reduced to 80kmph on the Al Ain to Abu Dhabi road during the fog.

The rest of Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the weather bureau says.

The top temperature in the country will be 31 degrees in inland areas.

It will be humid by night and on Sunday morning, with fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




