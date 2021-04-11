UAE video: Heavy rains, hail hit parts of country

NCM tweets videos of hail and heavy rains falling in some areas.

It’s raining in parts of the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed.

The authority reported heavy rains with hail on Masafi (Fujairah) on Sunday evening.

Earlier, it had reported light rain over Wadi Al Qour in Ras Al Khaimah. The NCM used #Cloud_Seeding along with the posts.

Popular social media channel Storm Centre also tweeted a video of heavy rains falling in Masafi.

The NCM had earlier today predicted “convective clouds formation associated with rainfall” over some Eastern areas. It had also warned of 40kmph winds kicking up dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility.

With an average rainfall of 100mm per year, the UAE is ranked among the water-stressed countries. Its ambitious rain enhancement programme aims to increase the annual precipitation levels to boost groundwater resources.

Cloud seeding operations rely on a sophisticated network of radars that monitor the country’s atmosphere around the clock.

A team of pilots and technicians based at the NCM’s dedicated operations room analyse this data and carry out cloud seeding operations if they detect seedable clouds.