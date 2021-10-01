UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit coastal areas, says NCM

NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official instructions and warnings from the local authorities.

Tropical storm Shaheen was expected to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone and make an impact on the coastal and other areas of the UAE, said the National Center of Meteorology on Friday evening.

According to the latest weather assessment, storm surge – a rise in seawater level, rain of different intensities, strong winds and flash floods are predicted in the eastern and southern parts of the country over the next two days.

“The tropical depression deepened to tropical storm Shaheen in the northeast of the Arabian Sea along the Indian-Pakistani coasts on Friday, and centered at 23.3 degrees north latitude and 64.4 degrees east longitude, accompanied with different types of clouds associated with rainy convective clouds with different intensities and strong winds over Arabian sea with a speed at the center from 65 to 115 km/h,” the Met office said.

“The tropical storm is expected to deepen into a category 1 tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, and the tropical situation will continue to move towards Oman coasts.”

On the impact over the UAE, the NCM said: “It is expected that the eastern coast will be affected from Saturday night with a storm surge, especially with the period of high tide at low areas. From Sunday afternoon and evening, some regions of the country will be affected with the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern and southern regions, where convective clouds will be associated with rain in different intensity that leads to flash floods in the valleys and torrents, and water will accumulate in some low-lying areas.”

The NCM noted that there will be fresh to strong winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility, especially with convective clouds.

“The sea state in the Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to enter into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf.”

The Met office is monitoring the tropical situation around the clock and urged the public to follow up the official reports, instructions, and warnings from the local authorities.