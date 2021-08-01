UAE to see a rise in temperatures this month: NCM

Relative humidity will increase slightly during August compared to July, especially during the second half of the month

The UAE will see an increase in temperatures in August as the country is affected by the extension of thermal lows from the South-West. The most important of that is the India monsoon low pressure, which raises the temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In the climate report for August, which was issued on Sunday, the NCM said the Eastern mountains and Southern parts of the UAE are exposed to clouds, which are developed due to mountains and high temperatures and are associated with rain in the afternoon.

“Some areas of the country are affected by extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) during this month, especially in the first half, which is accompanied with convective rainy clouds at times,” said the report.

“Land and sea breeze circulations play an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds during night and morning periods, whereas northerly winds during daytime. As well as the country is sometimes affected by fresh southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may cause blowing dust, and fresh northwesterly winds causing sometimes blowing the suspended dust.”

The forecasters said relative humidity will increase slightly during this month compared to July, especially during the second half of the month and the mean relative humidity will be 46 per cent with more feeling of humid weather at mornings and evenings in general.

The highest temperature recorded in August in the UAE was in 2017, according to the NCM, which was 51.4°C at Mezaira in 2017. The lowest temperature of 16.1°C was recorded in Jabal Mebreh in 2013.

Climatic statistics:

Air temperature:

-Mean air temperature ranging between 34 and 37 ° C.

-Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 41 and 44 ° C

-Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 29 and 31 ° C.