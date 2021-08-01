UAE to see a rise in temperatures this month: NCM
Relative humidity will increase slightly during August compared to July, especially during the second half of the month
The UAE will see an increase in temperatures in August as the country is affected by the extension of thermal lows from the South-West. The most important of that is the India monsoon low pressure, which raises the temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In the climate report for August, which was issued on Sunday, the NCM said the Eastern mountains and Southern parts of the UAE are exposed to clouds, which are developed due to mountains and high temperatures and are associated with rain in the afternoon.
“Some areas of the country are affected by extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) during this month, especially in the first half, which is accompanied with convective rainy clouds at times,” said the report.
“Land and sea breeze circulations play an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds during night and morning periods, whereas northerly winds during daytime. As well as the country is sometimes affected by fresh southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may cause blowing dust, and fresh northwesterly winds causing sometimes blowing the suspended dust.”
The forecasters said relative humidity will increase slightly during this month compared to July, especially during the second half of the month and the mean relative humidity will be 46 per cent with more feeling of humid weather at mornings and evenings in general.
The highest temperature recorded in August in the UAE was in 2017, according to the NCM, which was 51.4°C at Mezaira in 2017. The lowest temperature of 16.1°C was recorded in Jabal Mebreh in 2013.
Climatic statistics:
Air temperature:
-Mean air temperature ranging between 34 and 37 ° C.
-Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 41 and 44 ° C
-Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 29 and 31 ° C.
-
Weather
UAE to see a rise in temperatures this month: NCM
Relative humidity will increase slightly during August compared to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Insurer to pay Dh800,000 for damaged...
According to the complaint, the defendant refused to pay the value of ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night
Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning READ MORE
-
Business
Healthtech investments to grow, says Dr Louiza...
Plug and Play is one of the most active VC firms globally with over... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan rushes to friend's aid after sport...
Things took a scary turn when Neyadi seemed to lose control and crash-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights to UAE: Travel agents in India warn of...
The stranded residents are having to deal with scams as diverse as a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Suspension of flights may extend beyond...
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight... READ MORE
-
News
UAE date farm donates entire harvest to charity
None of the 15,000 kilos of fruits from the Al Jabri farm are ever... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa