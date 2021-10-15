UAE to experience humid weather over the coming days
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Humid weather with chances of fog formation is expected to continue in the UAE during the coming few days, according to forecasters.
In its latest weather report, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather on Saturday and Sunday will be humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
“It will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. There will be southeasterly becoming northeasterly light to moderate winds fresh at times, with speed 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr,” said the report.
“The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.”
On Sunday however, temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas.
The NCM said Monday will be humid by morning with probability of fog or mist formation over farther Westward areas of the country and fair to partly cloudy at times.
Residents can also expect Northeasterly becoming Northwesterly light to moderate winds fresh at times specially over the sea, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate and may be rough Westward by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, the weather will be also humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
“It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day time and low clouds will appear over the mountains Eastward by afternoon with a decrease in temperature,” said the forecasters adding that there will be northwesterly light to moderate winds fresh at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
