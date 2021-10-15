Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE to experience humid weather over the coming days

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 15, 2021
KT file photo

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.

Humid weather with chances of fog formation is expected to continue in the UAE during the coming few days, according to forecasters.

In its latest weather report, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather on Saturday and Sunday will be humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

“It will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. There will be southeasterly becoming northeasterly light to moderate winds fresh at times, with speed 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr,” said the report.

“The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.”

On Sunday however, temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas.

The NCM said Monday will be humid by morning with probability of fog or mist formation over farther Westward areas of the country and fair to partly cloudy at times.

Residents can also expect Northeasterly becoming Northwesterly light to moderate winds fresh at times specially over the sea, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate and may be rough Westward by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

On Tuesday, the weather will be also humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.

“It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day time and low clouds will appear over the mountains Eastward by afternoon with a decrease in temperature,” said the forecasters adding that there will be northwesterly light to moderate winds fresh at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211015&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019382&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 