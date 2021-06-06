UAE summer temperature crosses 51°C: Tips to stay cool

Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 12.10 am

Here are the ways to keep yourself safe

The UAE summer has arrived early.

The country recorded its hottest temperature yet over the weekend, with the mercury soaring to 51°C at Sweihan in Al Ain.

And it’s only going to get hotter. So, we spoke to experts and doctors to keep you safe and cool amid scorching summer temperatures.

>> Stay hydrated and make a splash:

- Keep a water bottle handy, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

- It’s important that you’re aware of your body and hydration levels.

Dr Vrishali Rohankar, General Practitioner & Medical Director, Aster Clinic, listed out the signs to look out for to avoid heat strokes:

- Dizziness or headaches

- Dry mouth

- Rapid heart rate

- Difficulty walking

- Fatigue

- Muscle cramps

- Shallow, rapid breathing

Many people are also prone to urinary tract infection due to dehydration, where urine becomes concentrated and leads to bacterial growth. Dehydration can also lead to kidney and ureteric stones.

General tips:

- Drink plenty of electrolyte or sports drinks to replace the salts and potassium lost through sweat.

- Eating water-content foods such as fruits, vegetables and soups is also a good way to stay hydrated in summer.

>> Avoid the great outdoors:

It is advisable to avoid going out, especially during peak day time. Dr Vrishali said: “Reduce outdoor activities, especially from 11am to 4pm.”

Apply a sunscreen lotion with UVA-UVB protection when venturing outdoors.

>> Exercise, but at the right time:

It is advisable to schedule rigorous activity and sports during cooler times of the day to avoid myalgia and heat-related muscle cramps.

“The best time to do exercise is either early morning or in the evening after 5pm. You can also do indoor exercises such as yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Pilates or exercise at the gym at any time of the day,” Dr Vaishali added.

>> Dress cool to stay cool

Dressing cool is all about wearing clothes that are lighter, comfortable and loose.

Freelance fashion designer Ahmed said: “It’s better to try out linen fabrics during summers as it is comfortable and breathable.”

He advised people to put on a hat and sunglasses before going out into the sun. It can also make you look quite cool (or hot!)

>> Don’t tire your car tyres out

Ensure that your car tyres are in top condition during summer, because high temperatures can become a serious problem.

Incorrect inflation pressure, poor wheel balance and wrong alignment also contribute to a reduction in tyre life and safety.

Thomas Edelman, founder and MD, RoadsafetyUAE.com, has given this checklist for tyres:

- Use only branded and certified tyres. Avoid tyres which may be substandard, and therefore potentially unsafe.

- Use the correct tyre type and dimension for your vehicle.

- Check tyre pressures at least once per month using a reliable or calibrated gauge.

- Avoid driving when tyre pressure is lower than those recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

- Inflating tyres with Nitrogen instead of air can help maintain pressure stability for longer periods.