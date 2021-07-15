Weather
UAE: Stunning videos emerge as rain lashes Dubai, Sharjah

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 15, 2021
Footage shows gushing wadis, heavy rainfall over the country


Jaw-dropping videos surfaced online on Thursday showing heavy rains battering various parts of the UAE.

Social media sites were flooded with footage of rainfall over wadis and roads, mainly over the eastern regions of the UAE.

Wadi Al Hilu, the Kalba Road and Huwailat, north of Hatta, were among those areas that were featured in the fantastic videos.

The National Centre of Meteorology had previously attributed the heavy rains to cloud seeding efforts across the country.




