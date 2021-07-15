UAE: Stunning videos emerge as rain lashes Dubai, Sharjah
Footage shows gushing wadis, heavy rainfall over the country
Jaw-dropping videos surfaced online on Thursday showing heavy rains battering various parts of the UAE.
Social media sites were flooded with footage of rainfall over wadis and roads, mainly over the eastern regions of the UAE.
# #_ .— (@Storm_centre) July 15, 2021
//#_ pic.twitter.com/GEFyzl2iu3
Wadi Al Hilu, the Kalba Road and Huwailat, north of Hatta, were among those areas that were featured in the fantastic videos.
# : #_ .— (@Storm_centre) July 15, 2021
//#_ pic.twitter.com/ughowKKMnr
#__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/NsaALg3wBp— (@NCMS_media) July 15, 2021
The National Centre of Meteorology had previously attributed the heavy rains to cloud seeding efforts across the country.
