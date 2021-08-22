Weather
UAE: Residents can expect foggy, cloudy weather

Filed on August 22, 2021
Chance of rain over some areas


UAE residents can expect foggy and cloudy weather on Sunday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime. Low clouds will appear on the east coast by morning, with convective cloud formations bringing a chance of rain eastward and southward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formations over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust and sand during the daytime.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




