UAE: Partly cloudy weather with a chance of light rainfall
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27- 32°C along internal areas.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather in general for today in UAE with a probability of light rainfall, especially over eastern and coastal areas.
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 27- 32°C along internal areas, 26 - 30°C along the coast and 22 - 26°C in the mountains.
The maximum humidity would be 60 to 80 per cent across coastal, 50 to 75 per cent in interior regions and between 30 to 50 per cent in the mountains.
Winds will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, freshening at times with a speed of 15 to 25kmph, reaching up to 35kmph.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
