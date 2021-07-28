Weather
UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 28, 2021

Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.


Temperature in the UAE touched nearly 51°C on Wednesday afternoon.

A reading of 50.9°C was recorded in Bada Dafas area in Al Dhafra at 3pm, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The weather bureau had earlier today predicted a hot and hazy weather, with temperatures set to soar in the internal areas.

