UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C

Temperature in the UAE touched nearly 51°C on Wednesday afternoon.

A reading of 50.9°C was recorded in Bada Dafas area in Al Dhafra at 3pm, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

#__ 50.9 ( ) 15:00 .#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.9°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Area) at 15:00 UAE Local Time — (@NCMS_media) July 28, 2021

The weather bureau had earlier today predicted a hot and hazy weather, with temperatures set to soar in the internal areas.

Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.