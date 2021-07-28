UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C
Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.
Temperature in the UAE touched nearly 51°C on Wednesday afternoon.
A reading of 50.9°C was recorded in Bada Dafas area in Al Dhafra at 3pm, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
#__ 50.9 ( ) 15:00 .#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.9°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Area) at 15:00 UAE Local Time— (@NCMS_media) July 28, 2021
Tips to stay cool in peak UAE summer
The weather bureau had earlier today predicted a hot and hazy weather, with temperatures set to soar in the internal areas.
Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain.
-
Weather
UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C
Last month, the mercury had touched 51 degree C in Sweihan, Al Ain. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13...
The robbery was carried out at a showroom. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 fined Dh10m each over fake trade, money...
They were also each sentenced to 10 years in jail. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Hand sanitiser severely damages child's eye
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C
Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13...
The robbery was carried out at a showroom. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham