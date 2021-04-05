UAE issues weather warning over fog, poor visibility

Filed on April 5, 2021 | Last updated on April 5, 2021 at 06.05 am

Motorists urged to drive carefully and reduce speed.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations in the UAE.

In a statement, NCM said poor horizontal visibility levels are expected at times over some internal areas, especially eastward, from 4:30am until 8:30am, Monday

Sharing today's weather report, the NCM said: "The weather forecast for today will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times."

It will get humid during the night and in the morning over some western areas with the probability of fog or mist formation. The relative humidity is expected to hit up to 90 per cent.

Strong northeasterly winds will cause dust and sand to affect visibility over exposed areas, causing waves to reach up to nine feet high.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.