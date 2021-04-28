Weather
UAE heavy rains, hail: Residents told to stay away from flash flood areas

Staff Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 28, 2021 | Last updated on April 28, 2021 at 03.41 pm
Photo: NCM/Twitter

Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed limit changes

Heavy rains with hail have been reported in several parts of the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said ice and heavy rains fell in Fujairah's Al Halah.

UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital

The authority also reported rains over Khor Fakkan (Sharjah), Manama (Ajman) and some parts of Abu Dhabi.

The NCM and social media handle Storm Centre tweeted videos showing heavy rains hitting the UAE.

The police in the UAE have, meanwhile, urged motorists to drive cautiously amid the rains.

Urging motorists to drive safely, the Abu Dhabi Police asked them to monitor electronic information boards for changes in speed limits.

During adverse weather conditions, speed limits are reduced to 80kmph in the Capital.

Many residents in Abu Dhabi woke up to light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunder this morning.

-sahim@khaleejtimes.com




