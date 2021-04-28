- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE heavy rains, hail: Residents told to stay away from flash flood areas
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed limit changes
Heavy rains with hail have been reported in several parts of the UAE.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said ice and heavy rains fell in Fujairah's Al Halah.
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/HNyghfTQWm— (@NCMS_media) April 28, 2021
The authority also reported rains over Khor Fakkan (Sharjah), Manama (Ajman) and some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The NCM and social media handle Storm Centre tweeted videos showing heavy rains hitting the UAE.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/a2wWEmBolA— (@NCMS_media) April 28, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/gclN02ym4p— (@NCMS_media) April 28, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/jBo4xQ2YiW— (@NCMS_media) April 28, 2021
The police in the UAE have, meanwhile, urged motorists to drive cautiously amid the rains.
Urging motorists to drive safely, the Abu Dhabi Police asked them to monitor electronic information boards for changes in speed limits.
#Urgent | #AbuDhabiPolice call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely— (@ADPoliceHQ) April 28, 2021
During adverse weather conditions, speed limits are reduced to 80kmph in the Capital.
Many residents in Abu Dhabi woke up to light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunder this morning.
-sahim@khaleejtimes.com
#_ # #_— (@Storm_centre) April 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ehaEKN8P9T
#_ # #_— (@Storm_centre) April 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/BRHq603U4d
: #_— (@Storm_centre) April 28, 2021
28-4-2021#_ pic.twitter.com/qUfAKkv4iu
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli