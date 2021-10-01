Weather
UAE: Fog alert issued, visibility to be affected

Web report/Dubai
Filed on October 1, 2021

The fog formation blanketed several areas in Abu Dhabi, including the Abu Dhabi — Al Ain Road

Some areas in the UAE may experience a fog formation and mist until 8.30am today, according to the meteorology centre.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a fog alert for Friday morning, saying the fog formation is likely to affect horizontal visibility in some coastal and internal areas.

In a series of Tweets, NCM said fog had been reported in several areas of Abu Dhabi, including the Abu Dhabi — Al Ain Road, Shakhbout City, Al Shawamekh, Al Falah, Arjan and Al Dhafra.




