UAE: Expect hot and hazy weather, chance of rain
Low clouds to appear by morning
UAE residents on Monday can expect hot and hazy weather during the daytime with a slight chance of rain.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies otherwise, with low clouds appearing over the eastern coast by morning. These bring with them the probability of rainy convective clouds eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust and sand.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
