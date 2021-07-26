UAE: Cloudy, windy weather likely today
Winds may cause blowing dust
UAE residents can expect cloudy and windy weather to prevail on Monday.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, with some appearing eastward by afternoon possibly being convective.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
