UAE: Cloudy, windy weather likely today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 26, 2021

Winds may cause blowing dust


UAE residents can expect cloudy and windy weather to prevail on Monday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, with some appearing eastward by afternoon possibly being convective.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




