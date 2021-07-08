UAE: Cloud seeding helping enhance rainfall during summer

The NCM has reported heavy rains with hail over Ghashaba in Al Ain over the past two days.

Rainfall received in parts of the UAE over the past few days was because of convective cloud formation eastward. Rainfall was also enhanced by cloud seeding, according to a UAE weather forecaster.

Dr. Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Thursday said that the UAE experiences the Indian monsoon low pressure during the summer months, which raises temperatures, especially in the Eastern parts, with chances of convective rain-bearing clouds.

"The heavy to moderate rains received in the country over the recent days were due to convective cloud formation eastward and this is normal during summer," he told Khaleej Times.

"Cloud seeding operations are continuing in the country to enhance rains. If there is convective cloud formation, cloud seeding operations will definitely take place to enhance the rains."

According to the UAE climate report for the month of July, the eastern mountains and southern parts of the country see frequent cloud formation due to the mountains and high temperatures, associated with rain in the afternoon.

"Some areas of the country are affected by extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) during this month, especially in the second half, which is accompanied with convective rainy clouds at times," said the report.

Dr. Habib noted that this is just the beginning of the monsoon season and more rains can be expected, especially in the mountain areas.

"We can expect more moderate to heavy rains in mountainous eastern parts of the UAE over the coming days," he said.

According to the report, the highest amount of rain ever recorded during the month of July was 175.6 mm in Khor Fakkan in 1995.

The NCM said the average temperatures for the month of July will be 35.9 degrees Celsius, just slightly higher than the general average.

The forecasters said sometimes the country will be affected by fresh southerly winds, especially during the morning period, which may cause blowing dust, and fresh northwesterly winds causing blowing and suspended dust at times.

