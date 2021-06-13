UAE: Alerts issued for blowing dust, rough seas
A dust alert has also been issued by the NCM.
The UAE weather department on Sunday morning said strong winds may lead to high waves in some areas.
“Fresh northwesterly winds and strong at times with a speed reaching 45kmph, and rough sea with wave height reaching 7 feet in the offshore of the Arabian Gulf,” the National Center of Meteorology said.
The alert is in effect from 7am until 7pm, the NCM added.
#Sea #Sea_Alert #Arabian_Gulf #NCM pic.twitter.com/5v9GOjtkhy— (@NCMS_media) June 13, 2021
In a separate tweet, the NCM said sea in the Dalma region, off Al Ruwais, is likely to be rough, and has urged residents to be on the lookout.
#Sea #Sea_Alert #Arabian_Gulf #NCM pic.twitter.com/0q7z7lPlBw— (@NCMS_media) June 13, 2021
The NCM also issued a dust alert with fresh northwesterly winds, strong at time, reaching speeds of up to 45 kmph causing blowing dust and sand/ This can reduce horizontal visibility to lest than 3000metres at times over some exposed areas, especially westward from 8am to 6-m on Sunday.
#Alert #Dust_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/v9RgjjK47y— (@NCMS_media) June 13, 2021
Heeding the warning, Abu Dhabi Police on urged drivers in the city to be cautious keeping the low visibility caused by the high winds and blowing dust in mind. They also urged motorists to not distract them from driving by taking videos or using their phone.
#Urgent |#AbuDhabiPolice urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust, and for your saftey and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone.— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 13, 2021
