UAE: Abu Dhabi drainage network enhanced ahead of rainy season

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 14, 2021

Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has enhanced and raised the efficiency of the rainwater drainage network on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland -- in preparation for the rainy season expected to begin in November and continue till March next year.

The civic body said it has also developed an integrated plan to drain and absorb the surplus water generated by the rains, as well as providing a fleet of machines and equipment to deal with various situations in a manner that ensures business continuity, protect members of the society from any effects resulting from changes in the weather and protect public facilities.

The municipality said it has completed the implementation of various works for the storm water drainage network in the mainland region, including: Al Bahia, Al Samha, Al Rahba, Shahama, Ajban, and Khalifa City.

The project included civil, electrical and mechanical works necessary for rainwater drainage services on the mainland, and completion of rainwater drainage networks with necessary pumping stations.

Officials confirmed that they are carrying out periodic and continuous maintenance of networks, estuaries and rainwater drainage stations on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland, according to the annual maintenance plan established since the beginning of the year.

The municipality said its technical team intensifies these works before the rains begin to ensure that these systems operate with the required efficiency during the rainy season, as well as continuously update response plans and ensure that its readiness.

As for the new projects related to rainwater drainage, the municipality explained that it was currently completing the construction of rainwater drainage networks in areas that need to raise the capacity of the network, in line with developments in the surrounding area. Officials noted that they follow modern standards in rainwater drainage networks when constructing cities.

The design and implementation of rainwater drainage systems are based on the standards set out in the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council Design Manual.

