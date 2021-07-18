Stunning water streams, greenery as heavy rains hit UAE
The NCM has posted several remarkable videos on their social media pages.
Would you believe us if we said that the image above is from the UAE?
Yes, this picturesque image of water gushing past green trees is a screengrab from a video posted by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Check it out yourself:
July 18, 2021
The video was taken in Ras Al Khaimah’s Dagdaga as heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Sunday, July 18.
Meanwhile, social media handle Storm Center tweeted videos of flooded roads in Ras Al Khaimah:
: #__ #_— (@Storm_centre) July 18, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/6L9qfL4eka
The NCM has reported rains over Sharjah’s Al Raffea and Al Dhaid; and Umm Al Quwain’s Falaj Al Mualla.
This is the scene in Falaj Al Mualla:
#_ #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/nTXogsCYuk— (@NCMS_media) July 18, 2021
Other areas in Umm Al Quwain like Beate and Biyatah also saw rains today.
More rains are expected later today, with the NCM issuing a code yellow notice for some parts of the country:
#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM pic.twitter.com/ciTvJwYNS5— (@NCMS_media) July 18, 2021
Code yellow means ‘be on the lookout if going outdoors’.
The NCM used #Cloud_Seeding with the alert, suggesting that rain enhancement efforts are in full swing.
The UAE has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days.
Saturday saw heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning over many parts of the country.
According to the NCM, the rains over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain were due to cloud seeding.
A top NCM official had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that cloud seeding triggers rainfall across the country.
The weather forecaster said the rain-bearing capacity of convective clouds in the eastern direction was also enhanced by cloud seeding.
Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM said that during summer, the country experiences monsoon low pressure from India, which, typically, raises temperatures, especially in the eastern parts of the country amid the growing formation of convective clouds that triggers rainfall.
- sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
