Stunning water streams, greenery as heavy rains hit UAE

Yes, this picturesque image of water gushing past green trees is a screengrab from a video posted by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The video was taken in Ras Al Khaimah’s Dagdaga as heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Sunday, July 18.

Meanwhile, social media handle Storm Center tweeted videos of flooded roads in Ras Al Khaimah:

The NCM has reported rains over Sharjah’s Al Raffea and Al Dhaid; and Umm Al Quwain’s Falaj Al Mualla.

Other areas in Umm Al Quwain like Beate and Biyatah also saw rains today.

More rains are expected later today, with the NCM issuing a code yellow notice for some parts of the country:

Code yellow means ‘be on the lookout if going outdoors’.

The NCM used #Cloud_Seeding with the alert, suggesting that rain enhancement efforts are in full swing.

The UAE has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days.

Saturday saw heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning over many parts of the country.

According to the NCM, the rains over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain were due to cloud seeding.

A top NCM official had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that cloud seeding triggers rainfall across the country.

The weather forecaster said the rain-bearing capacity of convective clouds in the eastern direction was also enhanced by cloud seeding.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM said that during summer, the country experiences monsoon low pressure from India, which, typically, raises temperatures, especially in the eastern parts of the country amid the growing formation of convective clouds that triggers rainfall.

