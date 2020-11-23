Weather
Sharjah decongests 11,000 drainage holes in a week ahead of rains

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
The drainage holes were cleaned to avoid the accumulation of dirt, dust and plankton to ensure they work effectively during the rains.

About 11,000 drainage holes were cleaned every week to prevent water logging as the Sharjah Municipality braced for the rainy season.

Thabet Al-Tarifi, director-general of Sharjah City Municipality and chairman of the Rain Emergency Committee, stressed that the civic body is keen to carry out the necessary maintenance of drainage holes in areas that witness water logging every year. It is also taking the necessary precautions and providing tools and equipment to prevent huge puddles in areas where there are no drainage holes. "The municipality has also prepared its emergency teams to be deployed in the field before rains to deal with urgent cases immediately in a way that ensures smooth flow of traffic."

Hassan Al-Tefaq, assistant director-General for the Agriculture and Environment Sector, pointed out that the municipality has completed all cleaning and maintenance work of rainwater drainage holes in various streets and squares of the city of Sharjah, as part of its plans to prepare for the rainy season. The drainage holes were cleaned to avoid the accumulation of dirt, dust and plankton to ensure they work effectively during the rains, he added.

