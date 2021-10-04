Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA

Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans.

The effects of tropical depression Shaheen on the UAE have ended, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday.

Federal and local authorities were on full alert to mitigate the impact of the storm, a top official said.

Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans.

The cyclone, which has now weakened into a tropical depression, only caused some rains, high waves and strong winds that kicked up dust in some parts of the UAE.

However, in neighbouring Oman, the tropical storm wreaked havoc, causing 11 deaths. As Shaheen made landfall, heavy winds and rains swept through the country.

Tropical storm Shaheen: Schools in Al Ain to return to in-person learning

UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, wave height of 8-9 feet, says NCM