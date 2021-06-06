Over 51°C twice in 3 days: Is this the hottest UAE summer?

This is the second time the mercury has soared past the 51°C mark in three days.

The UAE has recorded its highest temperature this season: 51.8 °C.

The sweltering temperature was recorded on Sunday at 2.30pm in Al Ain's Sweihan area, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.

This is the second time the mercury has soared past the 51°C mark in three days. On Friday, Sweihan registered 51°C.

Tips to stay cool in UAE's sweltering heat

An NCM spokesperson told Khaleej Times that it is still “premature” to determine if this is the hottest summer ever.

However, he said temperatures tend to increase by 2°C to 3°C in June as compared to May. Humidity tends to decrease towards the latter half of the month.

“Clouds develop at times over some areas with chances of formation of cumuliform clouds over eastern mountains. This makes it appear rainy at times during the afternoon. However, chances of formation of fog/mist are less likely to occur - especially in the second half of the month”, the official added.

#__ 51.8 () 14:30 .#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 51.8°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE Local Time. — (@NCMS_media) June 6, 2021

How residents beat summer heat

Residents, meanwhile, say that this may be the hottest summer they have experienced.

Nausheen Shamsher, a resident, said: “Dubai is getting hotter by the day. Unlike the past years, this year seems to have hit its highest. However, being in Dubai, with access to air conditioning everywhere, it gets easier to cope with it. In addition, I ensure to keep myself hydrated, sip on to energising drinks, and eat loads of fruits and salads to keep the heat at bay. Most importantly, I try to have shower early in the morning or late evening to escape the hot water.”

Russian resident Katina Svalova said she usually goes to her home country to escape the UAE summer.

“This time I am not completely certain due to travel protocols and other personal reasons. I love going to the pool with my children because it’s so hot. They find it difficult to play outside in the park. But the community pool so far has been the best escape.”

Pakistani resident Munir Asghar said: “It’s unbearably hot already. I try to stay indoors as much as possible and endeavour to keep myself hydrated. Over the weekends, I only go to the malls.”

Indian expat Arijit Nandi, however, has not noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“I especially (take care of my cars) … as vehicle fires are a burning issue in the UAE, especially in the hot summer months. So apart from looking after myself and my body, I also keep watching for fluid leaks under vehicles, cracked or blistered hoses that are common in these months.”