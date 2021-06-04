Maximum UAE temperature touches 51°C on Friday

The lowest temperature stood at 22.3°C.

The UAE recorded one of the hottest days of the season on Friday with the maximum temperature touching 51°C at Sweihan in Al Ain, accoridng to the national Met deparment (NCM).

The lowest temperature recorded was 22.3°C.

#The_highest_temperature_recorded over the country today is 51°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local Time. — (@NCMS_media) June 4, 2021

#The_lowest_temperature_recorded over the country today morning was 22.3°C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 05:45 UAE Local time. — (@NCMS_media) June 4, 2021

Earlier today, motorists in Abu Dhabi were urged to drive with caution as thick fog engulfed some parts of the emirate

NCM warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal areas until 8am."

The Abu Dhabi Police had also announced a reduction of speed limit on major roads to 80kmph.

The maximum temperatures in the country is expected to be between 32 and 48°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 22-31°C.

It will get humid by night and Saturday morning with probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20 kmph, reaching a maximum of 30kmph.

Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.