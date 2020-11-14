Heavy rains lash parts of UAE: Residents warned of flash flooding

Filed on November 14, 2020 | Last updated on November 14, 2020 at 12.36 pm

The weather bureau has advised residents to stay away from wadis during heavy rains due to flash floods.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday warned residents to take precaution during heavy rain, especially in the country’s eastern and northern areas. (Also read: UAE weather warning: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds and rain today)

The weather bureau has advised residents to stay away from wadis during heavy rains due to flash floods.

The Met office tweeted a video of rain water flowing in Wadi Ghalila on Saturday.

Authorities have also urged motorists to drive with caution on slippery roads.

A chance of convective clouds formation over the coasts, islands, northern and eastern areas associated with rainfall.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads and to stay away from valleys and dams.#CommitToWin#_ pic.twitter.com/SWP9TG2hAh — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 14, 2020

Earlier, the NCM had issued an alert of strong winds of speeds of up to 50 kilometres an hour, rough seas featuring waves of up to seven feet in height and rain in parts of the UAE on Saturday.

“Precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain over some Eastern and Northern areas, and residents are advised to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain,” said the National Center of Meteorology.

The NCM warned of ‘fresh, north-westerly winds, strong at times with speeds reaching 50km/h, rough seas and wave heights reaching 4, 6 or 7 feet in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf from 4am on Saturday until 4am on Sunday'.

The NCM added that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, especially over the coasts, islands and Northern areas. Such adverse conditions will be accompanied by rainfall and a drop in temperature, the weather bureau said.

Saturday's top temperature will be 33 degrees in inland areas, according to the NCM.

Moderate to fresh winds, which will be strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.