Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Hot, hazy weather likely during long weekend

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 11, 2021 | Last updated on May 11, 2021 at 09.23 am
Photo: Alamy.ae

No forecast for rainfall on the festive occasion, NCM says


The UAE will experience hot temperatures and humid conditions during the five Eid Al Fitr holidays - from Tuesday (May 11) to Saturday (May 15) - according to weather forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) authorities said the weather would remain by and large hot, and, at times, hazy during daytime and mild at night.

“It will be humid in the coastal areas at night and in the early morning. Mist is likely to form on Wednesday morning. Some clouds will appear eastward by afternoon on Friday and Saturday,” the forecast predicted.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will be experienced during the daytime, which may turn southwesterly at night, and gusty winds are likely to blow in some areas in the country during the day.

Both the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea will be either be calm or moderate during the festive occasion.

The forecasters said the maximum temperatures expected during the Eid Al Fitr holidays will be as follows:

Coasts and islands: 34 - 38 degrees Celsius (C)

Interior areas: 38 - 43 degrees C

Mountainous areas: 25 – 32 degrees C

The minimum temperatures expected during the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday will be as follows:

Coasts and islands: 23 - 28 degrees C

Interior areas: 19 - 26 degrees

Mountainous areas: 17 - 25 degrees C

No forecast for rainfall during Eid-Al-Fitr holidays, the authorities added.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210511&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519867&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 