Eid Al Adha in UAE: Mercury may touch 47°C during long holiday

The increase in temperatures could be experienced from Monday, July 19.

UAE residents can expect a gradual rise in temperatures with a maximum of 47 degrees Celsius, over the Eid Al Adha break.

The increase in temperatures could be experienced from Monday, July 19 to Saturday, July 24, weather forecasters have announced.

In the weather report issued on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that over the coming days, the UAE will experience hot weather during the daytime and partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some areas, especially the Northern and Eastern regions.

There will be a probability of some local convective clouds that may be rainy over some Eastern and Southern mountainous areas by afternoon hours, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Southwesterly winds, becoming Northwesterly and Northeasterly by afternoon, freshening at times, causing blowing dust over exposed areas especially with clouds, according to the NCM.

The sea will be slight to moderate in general in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

Expected maximum temperatures during the Eid holidays:

>Coastal area: 39-44

>Internal area: 44-47

>Mountains area: 30-36

Expected minimum temperatures during this period:

>Coastal area: 30-34

>Internal area: 29-33

>Mountains area: 25-30

ismail@khaleejtimes.com