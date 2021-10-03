Cyclone Shaheen: UAE’s Oman flights delayed, rescheduled
Oman Airports earlier announced that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled
The UAE airlines’ flights to Oman have been delayed and rescheduled due to Cyclone Shaheen.
Local carriers advised passengers to continue checking their websites for the latest updates about Oman.
Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, said its flight EY384 from Abu Dhabi to Muscat (MCT) on October 3 has been delayed due to Tropical Cyclone Shaheen affecting Muscat International Airport.
“Subsequently, the return flight EY385 from Muscat (MCT) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) scheduled on October 3 will also be delayed. Etihad Airways is monitoring the situation and will be providing continuous updates,” Etihad said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
Dubai-based Emirates airline has also rescheduled a flight and said it is closely monitoring the situation.
“Due to the passage of tropical cyclone Shaheen-Gulab which is impacting Oman, Emirates flight EK866 from Dubai to Muscat, scheduled to depart on October 3, at 02:15 UAE time, has been delayed by 15 hours and 45 minutes. The flight has been rescheduled to depart Dubai at 18:00 and passengers have been notified. We are closely monitoring the situation and customers are advised to check our website for further updates. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Emirates spokesperson said in a statement.
A spokesperson for budget carrier flydubai said: “Flydubai is aware of the changing weather conditions due to cyclone Shaheen. Our flights between Dubai and Oman are currently operating to schedule and we continue to monitor the weather."
Oman Airports on Sunday announced that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled until further notice to avoid any risks that may result from the direct impact of climate conditions on the airport’s operations.
On Sunday, Oman Air also announced rescheduling around two dozen of its flights connecting to Dubai, the Indian Subcontinent, the Philippines and other Middle Eastern countries due to Cyclone Shaheen.
ALSO READ:
>> Cyclone Shaheen: Oman Air reschedules Dubai, Indian subcontinent flights
The Gulf country’s national carrier has rescheduled its flights on Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat, Cairo and Dar-es-Salaam routes.
In addition, flights scheduled to a number of domestic destinations have also been revised due to the cyclone.
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Missing child found dead in Oman
The tropical cyclone bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: All flights to, from Muscat...
Earlier, Oman Air announced rescheduling of around two dozen flights. READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Rising waters, high waves,...
Authorities warn residents to stay away from beaches, mountains, wadis READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Stop work if needed, UAE...
The cyclone is expected to affect some coastal regions of the country ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights...
The flights will operate on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh govt to pay for UAE-bound workers'...
The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?