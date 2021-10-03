Cyclone Shaheen: Rising waters, high waves, reported in Sharjah

Authorities warn residents to stay away from beaches, mountains, wadis

A rise in waters and high waves have been reported in the Oman Sea in the Kalba city on Sunday morning, as the tropical Cyclone Shaheen extends to parts of the UAE.

“We expect the sea waters to rise more especially in the Oman Sea due to the tropical cyclone “Shaheen,” Salim Al Dharhani, an official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in a live update video posted on Twitter on October 3.

“People should stay away from the beaches as the sea is expected to be very rough. Also stay away from mountains and wadis (valleys) which may flood due to rains.”

The NCM said the tropical cyclone Shaheen was expected to hit the eastern coast of the UAE from Saturday with periods of high tide over low areas.

According to the NCM, the north-east coast around Fujairah and Al Ain would be the worst affected.

Officials said the sea condition in the Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to enter into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf.

The convective clouds will also increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas on Sunday afternoon and evening, the NCM said.

