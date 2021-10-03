Cyclone Shaheen: Rising waters, high waves, reported in Sharjah
Authorities warn residents to stay away from beaches, mountains, wadis
A rise in waters and high waves have been reported in the Oman Sea in the Kalba city on Sunday morning, as the tropical Cyclone Shaheen extends to parts of the UAE.
“We expect the sea waters to rise more especially in the Oman Sea due to the tropical cyclone “Shaheen,” Salim Al Dharhani, an official from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in a live update video posted on Twitter on October 3.
“People should stay away from the beaches as the sea is expected to be very rough. Also stay away from mountains and wadis (valleys) which may flood due to rains.”
ALSO READ:
>> Airline reschedules Dubai, India flights due to Cyclone Shaheen
>> Cyclone Shaheen: Authorities review measures to tackle impact
The NCM said the tropical cyclone Shaheen was expected to hit the eastern coast of the UAE from Saturday with periods of high tide over low areas.
According to the NCM, the north-east coast around Fujairah and Al Ain would be the worst affected.
Officials said the sea condition in the Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to enter into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf.
The convective clouds will also increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas on Sunday afternoon and evening, the NCM said.
- ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Cyclone Shaheen: Some UAE schools shift to...
Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be... READ MORE
-
Education
Happy faces, traffic as schools return to full in-...
Students can no longer opt for distance learning unless they fall... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rains, rough seas as Cyclone Shaheen...
Cloudy to dusty skies to prevail as convective clouds multiply READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies...
NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Missing child found dead in Oman
The tropical cyclone bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
The government announced reforms in personal laws in 2020 READ MORE
-
Education
Cyclone Shaheen: Some UAE schools shift to...
Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be... READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony