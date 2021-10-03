Cyclone Shaheen: Hatta parks, facilities temporarily closed

Mountainous and low-lying areas, and coasts and valleys are likely to see inclement weather over the next two days.

The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Hatta Parks and other community facilities.

This is a precautionary measure against the expected weather changes caused by Cyclone Shaheen.

Schools in the enclave had earlier shifted to distance learning.

Mountainous and low-lying areas; coasts and valleys are among the areas that are expected to see inclement weather over the next two days.

Heavy rains of different intensities are expected to cause flash floods in the valleys and water torrents in low-lying areas.