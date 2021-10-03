Cyclone Shaheen: Hatta parks, facilities temporarily closed
Mountainous and low-lying areas, and coasts and valleys are likely to see inclement weather over the next two days.
The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Hatta Parks and other community facilities.
This is a precautionary measure against the expected weather changes caused by Cyclone Shaheen.
Schools in the enclave had earlier shifted to distance learning.
Mountainous and low-lying areas; coasts and valleys are among the areas that are expected to see inclement weather over the next two days.
Heavy rains of different intensities are expected to cause flash floods in the valleys and water torrents in low-lying areas.
#DubaiMunicipality announces the closure of Hatta Parks and Community Facilities temporarily to maintain public health during weather changes. Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/i50efE7T0w— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) October 3, 2021
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen spotted 250km off Fujairah,...
Brace for thick clouds that could be accompanied by rainfall in some ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Stop work if needed, UAE...
The cyclone is expected to affect some coastal regions of the country ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Abu Dhabi Police issue advisory, ...
Notice published in Arabic, English and Malayalam READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for...
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?