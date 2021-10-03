Cyclone Shaheen: Abu Dhabi Police issue advisory, driving tips

Notice published in Arabic, English and Malayalam

With weather expected to be impacted across the country as Cyclone Shaheen hits the UAE coast today, the Abu Dhabi Police have posted a series of tips for drivers to follow. Heavy rains and high-speed winds that kick up dust are forecast for the day.

Motorists are advised to monitor temporary speed limit changes that are implemented in the Emirate during adverse weather conditions.

Here is the advisory issued by the police in three languages: Arabic, English and Malayalam.

Earlier, authorities barred UAE residents and visitors from visiting beaches, valleys and low-lying areas as a precautionary measure against the expected weather effects of the cyclone.

The cyclone is expected to affect some eastern coastal regions of the country from today (October 3) till Tuesday, October 5.

Dr Mohamed Al Abri, spokesman for the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said heavy rains may result in flash floods in valleys and accumulated water in lowlands. “The winds will be active to strong, causing dust, which will reduce horizontal visibility. The cumulus clouds might be accompanied by lightning and thunder sometimes," he added.