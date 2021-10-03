Cyclone Shaheen: Abu Dhabi Police issue advisory, driving tips
Notice published in Arabic, English and Malayalam
With weather expected to be impacted across the country as Cyclone Shaheen hits the UAE coast today, the Abu Dhabi Police have posted a series of tips for drivers to follow. Heavy rains and high-speed winds that kick up dust are forecast for the day.
Motorists are advised to monitor temporary speed limit changes that are implemented in the Emirate during adverse weather conditions.
Here is the advisory issued by the police in three languages: Arabic, English and Malayalam.
# | #_ ""#_ # pic.twitter.com/qW9zGY78y9— (@ADPoliceHQ) October 3, 2021
Earlier, authorities barred UAE residents and visitors from visiting beaches, valleys and low-lying areas as a precautionary measure against the expected weather effects of the cyclone.
The cyclone is expected to affect some eastern coastal regions of the country from today (October 3) till Tuesday, October 5.
Dr Mohamed Al Abri, spokesman for the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said heavy rains may result in flash floods in valleys and accumulated water in lowlands. “The winds will be active to strong, causing dust, which will reduce horizontal visibility. The cumulus clouds might be accompanied by lightning and thunder sometimes," he added.
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Missing child found dead in Oman
The tropical cyclone bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: UAE’s Oman flights delayed,...
Oman Airports earlier announced that all flights to and from Muscat... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: All flights to, from Muscat...
Earlier, Oman Air announced rescheduling of around two dozen flights. READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Stop work if needed, UAE...
The cyclone is expected to affect some coastal regions of the country ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights...
The flights will operate on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh govt to pay for UAE-bound workers'...
The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?