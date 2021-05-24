- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Cloud-seeding in UAE: Rain, sandstorm alert issued
The alert is on from 1.45pm to 7pm today, May 24, over some Eastern mountain regions.
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code yellow alert for rains and sandstorms in some parts of the country.
The alert is on from 1.45pm to 7pm today, May 24, over some Eastern mountain regions.
Code yellow means residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.
The NCM used #Cloud_Seeding with the post.
Cloud seeding operations rely on a sophisticated network of radars that monitor the country's atmosphere around the clock.
A team of pilots and technicians based at the NCM’s dedicated operations room analyse this data and carry out cloud seeding operations if they detect seedable clouds.
The NCM also warned that fresh winds will kick up dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility “at times”.
Earlier today, the authority had said that 40kmph winds would cause dust storms, reducing visibility to less than 1.5km.
#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM— (@NCMS_media) May 24, 2021
A chance of convective clouds may be associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern Mountains areas from 13:45 to 19:00 Monday 24/05/2021. pic.twitter.com/dtjssfq9bD
-
Weather
Cloud-seeding in UAE: Rain, sandstorm alert issued
The alert is on from 1.45pm to 7pm today, May 24, over some Eastern... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll system: Registered vehicle data...
The new Darb toll gate system was activated on January 2, 2021. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man awarded Dh1.6m for work injury that led...
The company and the engineer in charge of managing the site were... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Pet owner asked to refund customer Dh12,000...
Initially, the defendant gave back Dh8,000, but later made excuses to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,512 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 178,528 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expat family spends Dh277,000 to charter jet to...
Earlier this month, an Indian family coughed up more than Dh200,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian couple tie the knot on plane with over 100 ...
The pair flew from their home state of Tamil Nadu, which has imposed... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man awarded Dh1.6m for work injury that led...
The company and the engineer in charge of managing the site were... READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away