Cloud-seeding in UAE: Heavy rains, hail in some areas
The NCM had earlier issued a code yellow alert for rains, sandstorms
Heavy rains and hail have been reported in parts of the UAE. The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has reported hail and rains in Sharjah's Wadi Al Hilo and Fujairah.
Social media handle Storm_Centre posted videos showing heavy rains falling in Fujairah.
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code yellow alert for rains and sandstorms in some parts of the country.
The alert is on from 1.45pm to 7pm today, May 24, over some Eastern mountain regions.
Code yellow means residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.
The NCM used #Cloud_Seeding with the post.
Cloud seeding operations rely on a sophisticated network of radars that monitor the country's atmosphere around the clock.
A team of pilots and technicians based at the NCM’s dedicated operations room analyse this data and carry out cloud seeding operations if they detect seedable clouds.
The NCM also warned that fresh winds will kick up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility “at times”.
Earlier today, the authority had said that 40kmph winds would cause dust storms, reducing visibility to less than 1.5km.
