Breaking: UAE issues high waves alert starting 8pm tonight

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 4, 2021

Alert in place until 8pm on Monday.

The UAE weather department on Sunday of high waves in the Oman Sea, and urged people to exercise caution.

According to a tweet by the National Center of Meteorology, winds reaching speeds of 40kmph and waves up to 6 feet high are likely in the Oman sea.

“Fresh northwesterly to westerly winds with a speed reaching 40kmph, and rough sea with wave height reaching 6ft in the offshore Oman Sea, from 8pm Sunday, April 4, until 8pm Monday, April 5,” the bureau said in a tweet.

Issuing a “yellow alert”, the department urged the public to be on the lookout during outdoor activities.




