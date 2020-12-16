7.1°C in UAE: Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for today

Filed on December 16, 2020 | Last updated on December 16, 2020 at 08.47 am

The weather bureau says the day’s top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is forecasting a fair to partly cloudy day in general on Wednesday.

The lowest temperature recorded today morning was recorded was7.1°C in Raknah at 6:15am UAE local time.

It will be humid on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning with the probability of mist formation. There will be light to moderate winds.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.