49.1°C: UAE records highest temperature this year even as ice falls in some areas

The weather office had predicted that the mercury would cross the 49°C mark today.

It’s heating up in the UAE. The country recorded a sizzling 49.1° Celsius on Monday, May 24 – the highest this year so far.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday that the temperature was recorded at 3pm in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh.

The weather office had predicted that the mercury would cross the 49°C mark today.

This came even as Fujairah and parts of Sharjah saw hail and heavy rains on the day. Videos posted by the NCM show streams flowing over rocky terrains in the Emirates. Some locals in parts of the country can be seen playing with ice.

Over the next two days, the weather is expected to be hot during the day time, with fresh winds kicking up dust and sand.

Thursday would see a “significant drop” in temperatures, according to the NCM forecast.

Now that the sweltering summer is here, health experts in the UAE have warned of the many diseases that pose a threat during this period. Residents are urged to take precautions.

“Heat stroke, sun burns, dehydration, headaches and dizziness, food poisoning, chicken pox, measles, mumps, typhoid, skin infections are the common diseases that people should be wary of,” Dr Shilpa Murthy, general practitioner at Aster Clinic, Arabian Ranches, had told Khaleej Times earlier.

Doctors also advised that outdoor activities should be avoided between 11am and 5pm.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com