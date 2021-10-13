UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Wednesday
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and hazy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Temperatures will tend to decrease over the coastal areas on Thursday.
According to the NCM forecast, the weather on Friday will be humid with the probability of fog or mist formation over some areas.
“It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with a decrease in temperatures,” said officials.
