UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Thursday
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and hazy at times during daytime, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some northern areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: Sarah Al Amiri visits Halcon, a firm that...
Halcon contributes to the UAE's drive towards a smart industrial... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New organisation to enhance border security
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh65-billion housing...
The Dubai Ruler will personally supervise implementation of the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh65-billion housing...
The Dubai Ruler will personally supervise implementation of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New organisation to enhance border security
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US authorises Pfizer booster shots for the...
Under the authorisation, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline