Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Thursday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 23, 2021

(KT file)

It will get humid by night and Friday morning.

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and hazy at times during daytime, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some northern areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/20210923/uae-weather-partly-cloudy-hazy-forecast-for-thursday macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 