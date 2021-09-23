UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Thursday

It will get humid by night and Friday morning.

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and hazy at times during daytime, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some northern areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.