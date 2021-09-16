UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Thursday
Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning.
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.
Clouds appear eastward and southward -- may be convective by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Bogus website spreads fake news about Al Habtoor...
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: 46 food outlets fined, 60 get warnings for...
The municipality has set up a hotline to receive complaints from the... READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah records 3,230 accidents during back-to-...
The emirate also recorded the highest daily number of accidents on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Video: 4 civilians launched on private Earth-...
It’s SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s first entry in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time