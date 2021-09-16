UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Thursday

Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.

Clouds appear eastward and southward -- may be convective by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.