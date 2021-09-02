Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 2, 2021

(File)

Hazy, hot conditions to prevail across the country; mercury to dip in September.


The weather in UAE will be hazy on Thursday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation -- may be rainy eastward and southward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




