Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 10, 2021

(Alamy file)

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning.


The weather in UAE is expected to be hot and hazy on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy, hot and hazy at times during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, may be convective by afternoon eastward.

Video: Hail, heavy rains hit parts of country; temperature crosses 50°C

It will get get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas especially westward, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/20200930/video-heavy-rain-hail-lash-parts-of-uae macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 