UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday

The weather in UAE is expected to be hot and hazy on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy, hot and hazy at times during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, may be convective by afternoon eastward.

It will get get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas especially westward, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.