UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Thursday
Dusty, humid conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
The weather in UAE is expected to be hazy and hot on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon over the mountains eastward.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of fog and mist formation especially northward.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
