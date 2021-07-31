Video: Rain hits parts of UAE

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier on Saturday predicted a gradual rise in temperatures and generally cloudy weather.

Parts of UAE experienced light to moderate showers on Saturday afternoon.

Regions like Shawka, Wadi Esfay, Wadi Al Ejili, Darah in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Farfar Al Bithnah and the Masafi Road in Fujairah experienced moderate rainfall, along with the areas of Wadi Shees and Al Rafisah Dam in Sharjah.

Clouds had also been expected to move eastward and become convective over the mountains, which would make it likely for those areas to experience rains in the afternoon.