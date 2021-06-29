UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Tuesday

There is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime - with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some areas.