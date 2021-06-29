Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Tuesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 29, 2021

(KT file)

There is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.


The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime - with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some areas.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210629&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210628919&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 