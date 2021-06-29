UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Tuesday
There is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime - with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some areas.
-
Education
Dubai: Near-100% student attendance expected in...
For the first time since schools reopened in Dubai, the emirate is... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 100 Million Meals: Over 600,000 meals...
Food parcels - equivalent to 200,000 meals in each country in Central ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tourist strips in hotel, injures self...
Investigations are still on to determine why he repeatedly visited... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 lure man with massage offer, steal over...
They beat him till he revealed the location of his car. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi public places only for fully vaccinated
The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines extends restrictions until...
A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook hits $1 trillion market cap for the...
A US court dismissed a federal agency’s antitrust complaint... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Don't take two Pfizer shots after Sinopharm jab:...
Doing so may lead to undesired complications, said a top health... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary