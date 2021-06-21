Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 21, 2021

(KT file)

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.


It will be a hot and dusty Monday in the UAE, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times - partly cloudy Eastward, with a probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf  and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210621&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629862&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 