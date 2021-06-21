UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.

It will be a hot and dusty Monday in the UAE, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times - partly cloudy Eastward, with a probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.