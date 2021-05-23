- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE weather: Fog alert issued, speed limit reduced
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
Fog covered various parts of the UAE on Sunday morning, affecting visibility.
The Abu Dhabi Police have announced that reduced speed limits of 80kmph will be in effect on major external roads to ensure safety of motorists.
The National Centre of Meteorology warned that horizontal visibility will be affected till 8am in some coastal and internal areas of the country.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/913VWyfFFY— (@NCMS_media) May 23, 2021
In Abu Dhabi, the police urged motorists to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
Through their social media posts, the police reminded all drivers to comply with the instructions shown on smart towers. Speed limits are automatically reduced on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions.
May 22, 2021
According to the police, the speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Abu Al Abyad - Al Sila) and Al Nof - Al Sila Road.
# | # #— (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2021
80 / ( - )#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Al Nof - Al Sila)
# | # #— (@ADPoliceHQ) May 23, 2021
80 / - ( - )#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Abu Al Abyad - Al Sila)
Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.
The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued, speed limit reduced
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai
The company owner said the deceased had not shown up at work for... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Boxers land safely in Dubai after fuel emergency
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India is... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: CBSE schools to have mock tests
The CBSE had earlier said that a decision would be taken on June 1... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued, speed limit reduced
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
20 dead as freak weather hits China ultramarathon
Hail, freezing rain and gales hit a mountainous section of the race,... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1