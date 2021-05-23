UAE weather: Fog alert issued, speed limit reduced

Filed on May 23, 2021 | Last updated on May 23, 2021 at 07.32 am

Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

Fog covered various parts of the UAE on Sunday morning, affecting visibility.

The Abu Dhabi Police have announced that reduced speed limits of 80kmph will be in effect on major external roads to ensure safety of motorists.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned that horizontal visibility will be affected till 8am in some coastal and internal areas of the country.

In Abu Dhabi, the police urged motorists to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

Through their social media posts, the police reminded all drivers to comply with the instructions shown on smart towers. Speed limits are automatically reduced on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions.

According to the police, the speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Abu Al Abyad - Al Sila) and Al Nof - Al Sila Road.

Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.

The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.