UAE weather: Fog affects visibility; police issue traffic alert
Motorists are being advised to drive carefully.
Motorists were urged to take caution as heavy fog covered many parts of the country on Saturday morning, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Abu Dhabi Police have issued a statement on Twitter, advising drivers to stay cautious and that there would be low visibility due to fog for those driving on different roads of the emirate.
May 21, 2021
The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility at times over some coastal areas will continue till 8am today.
May 22, 2021
Fog was reported in different parts of the country, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Al Sila and Al Ghuwaifat in Al Dhafra Region in the early hours.
May 22, 2021
