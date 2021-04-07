Fog in UAE: Speed limits reduced on major roads

Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 7, 2021 at 06.12 am

Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

Fog covered various parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning, affecting visibility.

The Abu Dhabi Police announced activation of speed reduction to 80kmph on major external roads to ensure safety of motorists.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert and said it’s likely to continue on Wednesday morning with visibility reducing to less than 1,000 metres.

In Abu Dhabi, the police urged motorists to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

Through their social media posts, the police reminded all drivers to comply with the instructions shown on smart towers. Speed limits are automatically reduced on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions.

According to the police speed reduction system has been activated on Al Ain - Dubai road ( Al Fouah - Al Hiyar ), Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai), Maktoum bin Rashid Road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai), Sweihan- Al Sad Road and on Nahil - Al Hiyar Road.

Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.

The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.