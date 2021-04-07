- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Fog in UAE: Speed limits reduced on major roads
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
Fog covered various parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning, affecting visibility.
The Abu Dhabi Police announced activation of speed reduction to 80kmph on major external roads to ensure safety of motorists.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert and said it’s likely to continue on Wednesday morning with visibility reducing to less than 1,000 metres.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/bIJKds0YBA— (@NCMS_media) April 6, 2021
In Abu Dhabi, the police urged motorists to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
Through their social media posts, the police reminded all drivers to comply with the instructions shown on smart towers. Speed limits are automatically reduced on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions.
# | # #— (@ADPoliceHQ) April 7, 2021
80 / - ( - )#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Al Ain - Dubai road ( Al Fouah - Al Hiyar )
According to the police speed reduction system has been activated on Al Ain - Dubai road ( Al Fouah - Al Hiyar ), Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai), Maktoum bin Rashid Road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai), Sweihan- Al Sad Road and on Nahil - Al Hiyar Road.
# | # #— (@ADPoliceHQ) April 7, 2021
80 / ( - )#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Abu Dhabi - Dubai)
Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.
The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch